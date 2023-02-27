Environment Canada Has Issued A Snowfall Warning For Montreal
This is all because we lost Fred la marmotte, I'm telling you.
Watch out, y'all, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that affects Montreal (among other, less important places). The city can expect snowfall as significant as 15 centimetres on Tuesday, February 28.
The snow is expected to begin falling in the morning, continuing well into the evening as we all desperately attempt to enjoy one single day without all this white nonsense falling from the sky.
Montreal isn't suffering alone, though — the warning is also in effect for the Châteauguay - La Prairie area, the Laval area and the Longueuil - Varennes area.
Environment Canada recommends that folks be prepared to drive more carefully as road conditions change. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the warning reads. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," per Environment Canada.
So, great! More snow, more traffic and more shovelling to come.
