The Quebec Weather Forecast Is Calling For Another Winter Storm & It May Impact Spring Break
A low-pressure system is set to strike Quebec on Tuesday.
As spring break season fast approaches for students across Quebec, it seems as if incoming weather conditions just might impact vacation plans.
According to The Weather Network, a low-pressure system from the southwest of the United States is "loaded with moisture" from the Gulf of Mexico and unfortunately, it's heading north. As a result, forecasts are predicting accumulations to be "significant," especially for western and southern Quebec.
The storm will wreak havoc starting as early as Tuesday, February 28 and will likely continue until Wednesday, March 1. Montrealers can expect about 10 centimetres of snow on Tuesday and an additional four centimetres on Wednesday, per The Weather Network.
The Outaouais and Laurentian regions of the province could also see up to 15 centimetres or more of precipitation, with areas at higher elevations expected to receive even heavier amounts.
Despite lousy conditions, temperatures are set to remain above-freezing levels. Environment Canada shows a high of three degrees Celsius on Tuesday with "rain showers or flurries," and a high of two degrees C on Wednesday. A chance of flurries or showers are expected to hit the Montreal region all throughout Wednesday, per EnviroCan.
For those planning on driving during this time, it's recommended to keep up to date with road conditions via the Quebec511 website.
