Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Calgary For $69
But there's a catch.
If you crave a change of scenery but your budget for travel is tight, a new flash sale from Flair Airlines might be just what you need to jet across the country. The company is slashing 30% off base fares for many trips between February 21 and June 15.
That means that several one-way trips are particularly cheap — if you decline the pricey add-ons Flair suggests, such as seat selection, an extra carry-on, checked baggage, and extra leg room.
13 travel dates are excluded from the deal: March 10, 12, 17, 18, 19 and 20; April 6, 7 and 10; and May 18, 19, 22 and 23.
Despite those limitations, Montrealers can still find some tantalizing deals, including, at the time of writing, $89 one-way economy class tickets to Vancouver in March and select dates in April, May, and June.
A return ticket will cost you more (duh!), but the promotion base fare is still lower than regular prices.
If you don't select any add-ons and choose the right dates, you can also fly to Halifax for as little as $49, Edmonton for $59 and Calgary for $69.
At these prices, passengers can only bring a single personal item weighing 7 kg max.
So this deal might be meant for you if you're ready to book now and travel light.
The promotion ends on February 16, so you have until 11.59 p.m. Thursday to book your flight using the promo code "LOVE30."