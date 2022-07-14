Quebec Will Host The World's Biggest Magician Competition With Shows You Can Attend
It's the first time the competition will be in North America!
From July 25 to 30, over 2,000 magicians coming from 50 different countries will gather in Quebec City Convention Centre for the FISM World Championship of Magic. Over six days, professional magicians will have the opportunity to watch spectacular performances, participate in lectures, and attend so-called "jam sessions" with peers. A show is also open to the public daily for the duration of the competition.
110 contestants will be competing for the FISM Grand Prix top prize. Founded in 1948, the International Federation of Magic Societies (FISM) is the most respected organization in the global magic community with 100 regional associations, including the Canadian Association of Magicians.
This will be the first time ever that the world's largest magician competition will take place on our continent. It took four years to convince the organizers to bring this European tradition to Quebec. "It was a long process. We were up against the beautiful city of Valladolid in Spain, but we won," Renée-Claude Auclair, president and co-organizer of FISM Québec 2022, told MTL Blog.
Day passes are available for magic lovers who wish to attend the exclusive tournament. For prices ranging from $150 to $250, aspiring and professional magicians can attend most of the events of the chosen day, except the banquet, the showcase, the FISM General Assembly and the masterclasses. According to the president of FISM Québec 2022, it's a great opportunity for Canadian magicians who wish to improve their skills and connect with their peers.
Those who don't know how to use a wand have the opportunity to attend seven shows organized as part of the competition, such as the opening show, the close-up magic gala and the awards night. Tickets are on sale here.
FISM Québec 2022
Poster of FISM Quebec 2022 FISM QUEBEC 2022
When: From July 25 to 30
Where: 1000, boul. René-Lévesque E., Quebec City, QC
Cost: $250 for a day pass | $37.18 to attend one of the shows | $181.34 to attend all seven shows (package)