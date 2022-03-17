Trending Topics

Hate Crimes In Quebec Have Surged ​During The Pandemic

Across Canada, the number of racially-motivated crimes almost doubled.

A person sits on a step holding a walking stick in Montreal's Chinatown.

Shalom Rufeisen | Dreamstime

Quebec saw a rise in hate crimes during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

Police recorded 86 more crimes motivated by race, ethnicity, or religion in 2020 compared to the year before, bringing the total to 571. And the province isn't alone.

Hate crimes increased by 37 percent across Canada during the period under study. In fact, the number of recorded crimes committed on the bases of race or ethnicity nearly doubled with some communities facing the brunt of attacks.

The highest number of racist crimes were committed against Black people, with 318 recorded incidents — a 92% rise from the year before.

East and Southeast Asian groups faced a staggering 301 per cent rise in race-based attacks with 202 recorded crimes; while 44 hate crimes against Indigenous people were formally recorded (up 152 percent).

The agency notes that self-reported data show a significantly higher rate of violence against First Nations communities. It attributes the low number of formal police reports to widespread distrust of authorities.

Quebec was just behind B.C. (+198) and Ontario (+316) for the steepest rise in hate crimes during the studied period, but all provinces and territories aside from two reported an increase.

"This is the highest number of police-reported hate crimes since comparable data became available in 2009," said the federal agency.

"The pandemic has further exposed and exacerbated issues surrounding community safety and discrimination in Canada, including hate crimes."

Religion-based hate crimes saw a slight drop overall, with Quebec recording 50 fewer recorded attacks against the Muslim community between 2019 and 2020.

However, crimes against Jewish people increased by 5 percent, with 10 more reported incidents in Quebec.

