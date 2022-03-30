Montreal Has A 12-Point Plan To Combat Racism & Discrimination In The City In 2022
The city says the plan will make the government more inclusive.
The city has outlined a series of commitments for the year 2022 to combat discrimination and racism in Montreal. The 12 commitments, the city says, are "inspired" by 38 recommendations produced by the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) in 2020.
The 2022 objectives fall under five broad goals: achieving "an administration free of racism and systemic discrimination," "public safety free of profiling," "cultural equity," "economic and territorial equity," and "inclusive citizen participation."
The commitments are outlined in part below. Many come with concrete sub-points. Others are less concrete.
- "Be exemplary in diversity, equity and inclusion employment within the Human Resources Service."
- This includes creating a new office within the municipal human resources department dedicated to diversity and inclusion.
- "Support all departments and boroughs in their goals of workforce diversity and inclusion in the workplaces."
- "Facilitating the flow of complaints from City employees of Montreal."
- The city wants to create a "reference document" where municipal employees can easily find ways to submit complaints.
- It also wants to create a "division" within Human Resources tasked with investigating complaints.
- "Strengthen actions in the area of against racial and social profiling."
- This includes yet more training for police officers on diversity and deescalation.
- "Raise awareness and knowledge of mechanisms for combating incidents and hate crimes."
- "Strengthen links with organizations and citizens."
- Montreal hopes to hire a "community development and liaison advisor with Aboriginal peoples" for the SPVM.
- "Enhance and ensure greater representativeness diversity in the framework of festivals and cultural events in Montreal."
- This includes giving organizations a framework to "analyze [their] inclusive practices" and
- developing data on event participants and suppliers.
- "Documenting the impact of territorial and economic equity on issues of systemic racism and discrimination."
- The city aims to map "vulnerable urban areas to prioritize municipal investments."
- "Ensure better distribution of municipal investments, especially in urban safety, based on data and mapping."
- "Linking greening interventions to issues of racism and systemic discrimination to ensure greater environmental justice. environmental justice between citizens."
- Montreal will "revise urban heat island mapping with a methodology to assess the number of plantings done in areas of vulnerability to heat waves and heat islands" and
- "prioritize tree planting in vulnerable areas."
- "Fight against discriminatory practices in the area of housing in the metropolitan area's rental metropolis."
- The city claims its forthcoming "responsible landlord certification" and rent registry (for buildings of eight or more units only) will help with this.
- It also wants to "educate housing partners on improving tenant selection processes and the impact of unconscious bias and prejudice."
- "Increasing the civic participation of racialized and Aboriginal people in the City of Montreal."
In a press release, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said following through on these commitments will "accelerate the organizational transformation of the City of Montreal starting this year, in order to build a city in which everyone is equal, can fulfill their potential and live with dignity."