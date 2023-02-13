îLESONIQ Just Dropped Its Entire 2023 Lineup & Organizers Promise The Biggest Edition Yet
The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Above & Beyond, Deadmau5 and more!
îLESONIQ, one of Montreal's biggest summer festivals on Île Sainte-Hélène, has finally released its full lineup for the upcoming 8th edition, and now we just can't wait for winter to go away. Organizers have promised the "biggest lineup to date," and the reveal does not disappoint.
On top of welcoming superstar DJ Martin Garrix as the festival headliner, the festival will feature The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Above & Beyond, Deadmau5, Slander, among dozens of other big names.
"This year the festival promises a jam-packed weekend bursting at the seams with massive beats, hypnotic light shows, unique back-to-back sets, [and] one of the biggest stages in North America," organizers wrote in a press release.
For the first time ever, the three-day party won't just be taking place in Parc Jean-Drapeau. The festival is planning a Montreal Island party on August 11 called "îLESONIQ In The City."
îLESONIQ tickets go on sale on February 16 at 12 p.m.
îLESONIQ 2023
When: August 11 to 13, 2023.
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau and Downtown Montreal