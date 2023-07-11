Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

16 Celebrities Coming To Montreal This Summer & Where You Can Spot Them

Who are you most excited to see this summer? 👀

Montreal is set to be the celeb hotspot this summer. A slew of big names are set to grace our streets with their presence at various Montreal events from concerts at Centre Bell and Place Bell to outdoor music festivals and Just For Laughs.

For those eager to set their sights on a few of their favourite A-listers, we've got you covered with the inside scoop on when they'll be in Montreal and where you'll be able to see them.

Billie Eilish

When: Saturday, August 5

Where You Can See Them: The "Bad Guy" singer will be making her way over to the city for the Osheaga Music Festival. Eilish is set to headline the fest on its second night. Fans can catch her at the Scène de la Rivière Bell from 9:20 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar

When: Sunday, August 6

Where You Can See Them: Headlining the third and final night of Osheaga is the rap icon himself… Kendrick Lamar. The "DNA" artist will perform at the main Scène de la Rivière Bell from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Single-day tickets for the music festival start at $155.

Carly Rae Jepsen

When: Saturday, August 5

Where You Can See Them: The Canadian popstar, whose song "Call Me Maybe" took the world by storm back in 2011, will also appear at this year's Osheaga Music Festival following the release of her newest album The Loveliest Time. Jepsen will perform at the Scène Verte from 7:50 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. Single-day tickets for Osheaga start at $155.

The Chainsmokers

When: Saturday, August 12

Where You Can See Them: The Chainsmokers will headline ÎleSoniq in Montreal from August 12 to 13, 2023. Alex and Drew will take the Scène Oasis Bell at 9:30 p.m. Their set is scheduled to finish at 10:50 p.m. Single-day tickets for ÎleSoniq start at $135.

Drake

When: Friday, July 14 & Saturday, July 15

Where You Can See Them: Drake and 21 Savage are hitting up the Bell Centre this summer with back-to-back shows for the It's All A Blur tour. The show is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still on sale for both dates.

Avenged Sevenfold

When: Saturday, July 22

Where You Can See Them: Avenged Sevenfold will perform at the Bell Centre this summer. The metal band is set to hit the stage at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are currently available.

50 Cent

When: Tuesday, August 1 & Wednesday, August 2

Where You Can See Them: 50 Cent will be performing at the Bell Centre for back-to-back shows along with rap icon Busta Rhymes. The duo is joining forces and embarking on The Final Lap Tour. The show is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for both shows are currently available.

Sam Smith

When: Saturday, August 12

Where You Can See Them: Sam Smith is bringing their Gloria tour to Montreal's Bell Centre this summer. The "Unholy" singer will be hitting the stage at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are currently available.

Rod Stewart

When: Thursday, August 24

Where You Can See Them: Rod Stewart along with Cheap Trick are performing at the Bell Centre on August 24. The "Hot Legs" singer will be taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are currently available.

Arctic Monkeys

When: Saturday, September 2

Where You Can See Them: Arctic Monkeys will be in Montreal on September 2 at the Bell Centre along with Fontaines D.C. The "A Certain Romance" band will be taking the stage at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are currently available.

Morgan Wallen

When: Saturday, September 23

Where You Can See Them: Morgan Wallen is taking the country sphere by storm with his latest hit song "Last Night." The country singer is bringing his One Night At A Time tour to Montreal along with ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. Note that tickets to this show are sold exclusively through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan. The Verified Fan sign-up window closed on December 4th at 11:59pm.

Jonathan Van Ness

When: Saturday, July 29

Where You Can See Them: Queer Eye sensation Jonathan Van Ness will be in Montreal this summer for the Just For Laughs festival. They will be performing at the Sir Wilfred Pelletier theatre at Place des Arts. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are currently available and range from $61 to $120.

Leslie Jones

When: Saturday, July 29

Where You Can See Them: The SNL icon is going to be in Montreal this summer for the Just For Laughs festival and she will be hosting her very own gala. The Leslie Jones Gala starts at 9:45 p.m. at Théatre Maisonneuve. Tickets for the show are still available and range from $45 to $115.

Russell Peters

When: Wednesday, July 26 & Thursday, July 27

Where You Can See Them: The Canadian comic is hitting up Montreal for not one but two nights with four different galas as part of the Just For Laughs festival. Peters will perform at Théatre Maisonneuve for four shows along with 32 other comedians on July 26 and 27. Tickets for the shows are still available, with the exception of the Thursday 7:00 p.m. performance.

Ricky Gervais

When: Saturday, August 12

Where You Can See Them: Ricky Gervais is bringing his Armageddon tour to the Greater Montreal Area this summer. The British comic is set to perform at Place Bell in Laval. Gervais will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets fore the show are currently available.

Chris Stapleton

When: Saturday, August 19

Where You Can See Them: You can get your "Tennessee Whiskey" on this summer at LASSO Montreal. Chris Stapleton is headlining the Saturday show and will be performing at the Bell LASSO stage at 9:20 p.m. Single-day tickets to LASSO Montreal start at $135.

