9 Official Osheaga After Parties To Amp Up Your Festival Weekend
The party continues.
Montreal's highly anticipated music festival Osheaga is only a few days away and for those looking to keep those festival vibes going after hours, there are loads of after-parties to attend so you can keep your spirits high.
With major names gracing the 2023 Osheaga stage including Rüfüs Du Sol, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, the three-day festival is certainly going to be one of the biggest summer highlights. While most performances at Parc Jean-Drapeau come to an end around the 10 p.m. mark, the party doesn't have to stop for festival-goers.
Montrealers and visitors alike can choose from a bunch of rad after-parties taking place across multiple venues in the city. From explosive DJ sets at New City Gas, and electric raves at Newspeak all the way to the positive vibrations at Stereo, these nine after-parties are a sure way to amp up your festival weekend and keep the dance moves grooving after dark.
Durante
When: August 4, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Newspeak — 1403 rue Sainte-Elisabeth, Montréal
Why You Need To Go: Osheaga and Neon present Durante, who will be taking the stage at Newspeak Friday night. Fans can get up close and personal with Durante and a number of invited performers where your fave hits will be played including "Forget About Me", "Split Wick", and "Evaporate," to name a few.
Don Diablo
When: August 4, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: New City Gas — 950 rue Ottawa, Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Don Diablo will be hitting up New City Gas this weekend along with Martin Trevy and Stef Agostino. Tickets start at $45 and VIP packages go for $80. Table reservations are also available. However, with Diablo's hits such as "Keeping Your Head Up," and "Hot Air Balloon," chances are you won't be sitting down too much.
Kora
When: August 4, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Stereo — 858, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Need To Go: Osheaga and The Box present Kora, who will be taking centre stage at Stereo this weekend. Tickets run for $21 and fans will also be able to spot Oiseau de Nuit — who will be sharing the stage with Kora Friday night.
Bomba Estéreo DJ Set
When: August 5, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Le Studio TD — 305, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Why You Need To Go: Bomba Estéreo will be bringing the good vibes to Le Studio TD Saturday night along with special guests Fab Just Fab and Chloe Lallouz. Tickets for the show are $33 if purchased in advance or $38 closer to the event.
Innellea
When: August 5, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Stereo — 858, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Need To Go: Osheaga and Coors Light present Innellea, dance/electro superstar who will be playing his hits such as "In Control," "Angel 1," and "Reflect Wisdom." Ticketholders will also be able to watch Dexter Crowe, who will be sharing a stage with Innellea this weekend.
Major League DJz
When: August 5, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Newspeak — 1403, rue Sainte-Élisabeth
Why You Need To Go: Major League DJz will be spinning cuts at Newspeak this weekend until 3 a.m., guaranteeing those party vibes to run through you all night long. Tickets range from $37 to $42.
Dom Dolla
When: August 6, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: New City Gas — 950, rue Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: With hits including "Strangers," "Miracle Maker," and "Eat Your Man," featuring Nelly Furtado, Dom Dolla is one show you don't wanna miss. The DJ will be taking the New City Gas stage this Sunday and Dolla will also be bringing out musical acts Ryan Shepherd and MICA, too. General admission costs $50, while VIP packages run for $90.
Monitors
When: August 6, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Stereo — 858, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Need To Go: Montreal-based DJ duo Monitors will be hitting up Stereo this Sunday for their "All Night Long" set. Tickets for the event are only $16, which ain't too shabby to witness the DJs play their hits including "Lost World," "and Fragments."
Marten Hørger
When: August 6, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Newspeak — 1403, rue Sainte-Élisabeth
Why You Need To Go: Osheaga and Neon present Marten Hørger, who will be playing his set at Newspeak Sunday night, closing out the official Osheaga after-party weekend. Hørger, who reigns all the way from Germany, will be playing his hits including "The Calling," and "Take A Step Back." The DJ will also be joined on stage by Ben Willo and Ghetto Birds. Tickets range from $34 to $38.
