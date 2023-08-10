16 Montreal Festivals You Can Still Catch This Summer Season
Music, dance, food, cosplay and so much more!
Montreal's summer season isn't going anywhere anytime soon and there's certainly no shortage of culture and excitement to soak in. The city still has loads of festivals covering music, food, dance and cultural events lined up for August and September.
Whether you're in the mood to dress up, get down, or eat your way through Montreal's many upcoming food fests, there is a little bit of everything for everyone all across Montreal – giving you enough time to get in on the action while summer still lasts.
Italfest MTL
Cost: Free admission (attendees may need to pay for food and activities on-site)
When: August 4 to 20
Where: Little Italy — boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For more than three decades, ItalfestMTL has joyfully celebrated Italy's beauty and cultural wealth within the heart of Montreal. Throughout August, festival enthusiasts unite amidst a vibrant atmosphere, enjoying a diverse array of free activities and events across the city's districts.
Montreal First Peoples' Festival
Cost: Prices vary depending on the event (free shows are offered)
When: August 8 to 17, 2023
Where: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: An exciting multidisciplinary program offers a wide array of activities, ranging from major concerts, international film competitions, exhibitions, traditional dancing, live performances, seminars and meetings that dive into the culture and history of Indigenous communities in Canada.
Festival Orientalys
Cost: Free entry
When: August 10 to 13, 2023
Where: Quai de l'Horloge — Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: The Festival Orientalys takes attendees on a journey celebrating Asia with loads of shows, animations, workshops and exhibitions.
Otakuthon
When: August 11 to 13
Where: Palais des Congrès, 1001, pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Cost: $60 for Saturday, or $70 for all three days.
Why You Need To Go: Otakuthon, the sibling event of Montreal Comiccon, gathers global anime enthusiasts and artists for a three-day celebration. It showcases J-Rock bands, video game orchestras, V-Tubers, animation directors, voice actors, artists, and indie game developers, and hosts the Canadian World Cosplay Summit qualifiers, with winners advancing to Japan's renowned cosplay event.
Festival International de Montgolfières
Cost: $43 to $46 for a one-day ticket; $115 for a seven-day pass
When: August 11 to 13 and August 17 to 20
Where: 5, ch. de l'Aéroport, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
Why You Need To Go: A balloon extravaganza will grace the skies of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu this month. Amidst this aerial delight, you'll be serenaded by none other than Cee-Lo Green and Bebe Rexha, among many other musical acts, who will grace the main stage with their performances. Alongside this musical treat, you can engage in various entertaining activities such as oversized chess, spirited ping-pong, and dynamic spike ball, all while embracing the essence of classic beach pastimes.
îLESONIQ
Cost: Individual tickets start at $135 and weekend passes start at $230
When: August 12 to 13, 2023
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau — 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: If you're a fan of electric and urban contemporary music then this festival is not to be missed. With a stellar lineup including major names such as Above & Beyond, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers and Afrojack, you're bound to feel the good vibes all weekend long.
LASSO Montreal
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $135 and weekend passes start at $230
When: August 18 to 19, 2023
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau — 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Calling all country music lovers! LASSO is making its return to the Montreal music scene with a major lineup including Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Jake Owen and Madeline Edwards.
International Gospel Festival
Cost: $40 for kids and elderly; $54.60 for general admission
When: August 19
Where: 5685 rue Chauveau, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: An exuberant celebration set in a lively ambiance, featuring numerous of Quebec's top gospel performers who will acquaint the people of Montreal with this musical genre that holds the key to reconciliation, healing, positivity, and hope.
MUTEK
Cost: Day passes start at $87.81 and weekend passes start at $157.18
When: August 22 to 27, 2023
Where: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Montrealers can revel in up to 80 unseen performances marking this 24th edition. The festival is a haven for those who love to throw themselves into an electronic tune and get lost among the digital arts.
MAD Festival
Cost: Free entry
When: August 24 to 27, 2023
Where: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Per MAD Fest, festival goers will be able to immerse themselves in the worlds of Quebec artists who will be offering transcendent dance performances. As for fashion, guests will be able to discover nearly 30 designers and get to witness up-and-coming collections up close and personal.
K Fiesta Montreal
Cost: $25 for general admission
When: August 26
Where: Théâtre Paradoxe — 5959 boul. Monk, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Eklipse MTL presents the third year of K Fiesta Montreal, a K-Pop fan event featuring a grand dance competition, a merchandise alley, captivating performances, and exciting prizes, embodying a unique convention experience.
Le Burger Week 2023
Cost: Each burger dish will be priced differently
When: September 1 to 14, 2023
Where: At various participating restaurants across nine cities in Canada
Why You Need To Go: Le Burger Week will have over 1000 local restaurants participating across Canada with hopes of showcasing the passion, dedication and artistry behind creating a uniquely mouthwatering burger. From classic burgers bursting with ooey gooey cheese to more avant-garde gourmet options, Le Burger Week 2023 is ready to blow your burger-loving mind away.
Taco Fest
Cost: Tickets range from $12.95 to $18.95 for entry only
When: September 2 to 4, 2023
Where: Quai de l'Horloge — Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: With over 125 variations of tacos, guests can expect to indulge in the city’s top offerings of both traditional Mexican cuisine and new takes on your favourite classic dishes.
POP Montreal
Cost: Early bird pass is $141.52
When: September 27 to October 1, 2023
Where: POP Quarters — Le Clubhouse Rialto, 5719, ave. Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: POP Montreal is now entering its 22nd year of operation and will offer stellar performances by more than 400 artists over the course of the ﬁve-day festival.
Montreal's Vegan Festival
Cost: $9 for early bird tickets; $16 for the weekend
When: September 30 to October 1
Where: Palais des Congrès, 1001, pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's Palais des Congrès is about to become a vast haven of vegan delights. Overseeing the festival's culinary experiences is Chef Christian Ventura, renowned for his innovative and upscale ventures in plant-based cuisine. Throughout the festival, attendees can indulge in a diverse array of activities, including live cooking demonstrations, tantalizing vegan tastings, and a myriad of vendors offering their finest products.
Ramen Ramen Festival
Cost: Each ramen dish will be priced differently
When: October 9 to 22, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants across Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Ramen Ramen will take over the city as a number of participating Montreal restaurants serve up some of their best noodle concoctions for foodies across the 514. After trying ramen from any and all of the Montreal restos serving up their own dishes, Montrealers will then be able to vote for their favourite ramen on the festival's Facebook page. The resto that receives the most votes will be crowned this year's Ramen Ramen Festival winner and take home the People's Choice Award
