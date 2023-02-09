îLESONIQ Just Announced Its First 2023 Headliner
Who can't wait for summer?🙋♂️
We've all been waiting for Montreal's dance and electronic music festival îLESONIQ to drop the lineup for its 2023 edition and we finally have the name of the first headliner! DJ Martin Garrix will be the star of the show for one night this summer, headlining the festival for the first time ever.
The three-day event is set to take over Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 12 to 13, and one night in the city on August 11. At the time of writing, the specific date for Garrix's set is unknown.
However, two-day tickets will go on sale starting February 16 at 12 p.m. and you can register now to have priority access.
On Instagram, organizers confirmed that they are currently still planning the event and additional information, such as the exact location of "Ilesoniq en ville" on August 11, is yet to be announced.
"After an unforgettable three-day edition, we are packing our biggest lineup to date with an amazing production," they promised in a January 30 post.
îLESONIQ 2023
When: August 11 to 13, 2023
Address: Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC