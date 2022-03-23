îLESONIQ Turns Up The Bass With This Summer's Full Festival Lineup
And even more speakers and subwoofers!
îLESONIQ, a Montreal music festival, has revealed the full lineup for this summer's three-day extravaganza.
Among the latest acts set to perform at the electronic music festival in August are local dark bass music trio Black Tiger Sex Machine, and homegrown dance-pop duo DVBBS, who won Best Electronic/Dance Artist last year at the Canadian Music Week Indie Awards.
The star-studded lineup now also includes world-renowned artists, like German techno legend Dixon, French electropop star Madeon, and Dutch EDM DJ Don Diablo.
They join a festival program rife with big names, including headliners Eric Prydz, Illenium, Excision, and Swedish House Mafia.
''îLESONIQ is curated to give every fan of electronic music their own playground to enjoy and explore," said festival co-founder and Evenko Director of Programming, Concerts & Events Evelyne Côté.
"Expect the best electronic dance music experience with a range of world-class acts, as well as emerging ground-breaking producers & DJs."
But the festival isn't only cranking the bass with diverse bookings. Organizers are also upgrading the audio experience for fans.
The Oasis Stage will get double the number of speakers and subwoofers, while speaker placement at the Néon Stage will be reconfigured to create a surround sound effect.
After last year's postponement of the event, electronic music fans and artists alike are ready to get the party started.
"We're going to make this show very special as a big comeback after the pandemic since we weren't able to play in Montreal for a couple of years," Black Tiger Sex Machine told MTL Blog.
"îLESONIQ has always been a special festival for us as they gave us a shot early in our career and nothing beats playing for our hometown crowd!"
Black Tiger Sex Machine will take the îLESONIQ Mirage Stage on August 5.
îLESONIQ 2022
When: August 5-7
Where: Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: 1-day general admission starts at $135; 3-day passes start at $295.
1-day gold passes start at $200; 3-day gold passes start at $500 (gold pass holders get access to a platform overlooking the main stage, access to private washrooms, an exclusive beverage stand, and a fast-lane entry onto the event grounds.)