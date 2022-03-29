Trending Topics

Montreal International Jazz Festival

The Montreal Jazz Festival Just Dropped Its 2022 Lineup & Holy Crap The Roots Are Coming

The festival will run from June 30 to July 9, 2022! 🎶

Associate Editor
The Montreal International Jazz Festival performance.

Can you feel the Montreal energy picking up slowly but surely? Well, you're about to feel it a whole lot more now that summer is coming. Luckily Montreal summer means many festivals you can get your groove on, including the Montreal International Jazz Festival. The esteemed Montreal music event is an annual fave, and the 2022 lineup just dropped.

The Montreal Jazz Fest officially released this summer's upcoming artists and performances, and it's bound to be a festival to remember with such a star-studded lineup.

"Jazz is back!" The Montreal Jazz Fest said. "More than 350 concerts by artists all over the globe, 2/3 of which will be free, await you this summer. The menu will feature music legends, discoveries, diversity, experimentations as well as several shows created exclusively for the festival."

A few major names attached to the Jazz Fest include The Roots, Ludovico Einaudi, Tash Sultana, Kamasi Washington, Pink Martini, Woodkid, Marcus Miller, Corinne Bailey Rae, Joey Bada$, and Quebec's very own, Alicia Moffet.

This marks the 42nd edition of the Festival, which is presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto and will run from June 30 to July 9 at the Quartier des Spectacles in Downtown, Montreal.

While many of the shows will be free, the Montreal Jazz Fest is currently holding a contest for a chance to win a VIP experience, which includes three nights at a hotel with a view of the festival and two accreditations to the VIP space of the TD stage.

Details regarding the contest can be found on the Montreal Jazz Fest Instagram page.

