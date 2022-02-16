Trending Topics

îLESONIQ Dropped The First Part Of Its 2022 Lineup

It includes Swedish House Mafia, French Montana, and Sean Paul.

Senior Editor
îLESONIQ Dropped The First Part Of Its 2022 Lineup
@ilesoniq | Instagram

Montreal hip-hop, dance and electronic music festival îLESONIQ has dropped the first part of the lineup for its 2022 edition. The three-day event is set to take over the Espace 67 festival grounds in Parc Jean-Drapeau with headliners including Swedish House Mafia and French Montana.

Sean Paul, Eric Prydz, FISHER, Ben Böhmer, and Ilan Bluestone are among the other big names highlighted by the festival in a press release.

îLESONIQ also said it's proud to include female artists on every day of the festival this year, as well as "several" LGBTQIA2+ artists.

"The îLESONIQ family always strives to host an inclusive event, where fans are encouraged to express themselves and be themselves," organizers said. "The festival will continue to evolve in exciting and diverse ways over the next few years!"

Three-day general admission passes will cost $295, taxes included.

Festivalgoers who purchase the $500 RBCxMusique Gold Pass will get access to private restrooms, an exclusive bar area, and a terrasse with what the festival calls an "optimal view of the main stage." Gold Pass holders will also get a "quick entrance" to the festival grounds.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 18, at 12 p.m.

îLESONIQ will hit Parc Jean-Drapeau between August 5 and 7, 2022. The festivities will begin with a one-day precursor event, îLESONIQ EN VILLE, on August 4.

Get all the details below.

îLESONIQ 2022

Price:

  • General admission: $295
  • Gold Pass: $500

Where: Espace 67, Île-Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC

When:

  • August 5 to 7, 2022
  • îLESONIQ EN VILLE: August 4, 2022
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18, at 12 p.m.

Website


