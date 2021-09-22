Jonathan Drouin Opened Up About Why He Didn't Play During The 2020-2021 NHL Season (VIDEO)
Drouin got real in an interview with TSN.
If while watching the 2020-2021 NHL season you couldn't help but wonder where Jonathan Drouin from the Montreal Canadiens was, fans finally got answers.
During an interview with TSN, it was pointed out that Drouin was on the ice during a warm-up on April 23, the last fans saw of him this season.
The Habs player said anxiety and insomnia were key factors in why he didn't play this season.
"I've had anxiety problems for many years, insomnia problems that relate to my anxiety and that week in Calgary where we played three games — missed all three of them — wasn't feeling good," he said.
"That was where you know it hit a wall for me and it was time to step away from the game and literally take a step back from everything and kind of enjoy life — I needed it. It was hard for me to do at that time and obviously, playoffs were coming around. It wasn't an easy thing to do and I'm proud of what I've done and I'm happy I did it," Drouin continued.
"I'm 26 years old so I wanted to do it at that point in my career and feel good for the next years."