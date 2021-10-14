The Montreal Canadiens Played A Full-Capacity Game & It Looked Almost Normal (PHOTOS)
The crowd looked very similar to the ones at pre-COVID games.
The life of a sports fan is slowly getting back to its roots as certain arenas in Canada, including the Bell Centre and the Scotiabank Arena, allow for full capacity seating again.
On Wednesday, October 13, the Habs were finally able to play in front of a full crowd for their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
And by the looks of photos from Wednesday night, nearly all of the seats were filled with the majority of fans wearing blue in support of the Leafs.
Fans needed to be fully vaccinated in order to be able to attend the season opener in person.
Besides that, it's safe to say the crowd looked pretty similar to pre-COVID games.
Toronto 💙 #LeafsForever https://t.co/w4gm0FrtU1— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1634177824.0
As for what it was like on the ice, Jonathan Drouin scored the Habs' first goal of the season and goaltender Jake Allen replaced Carey Price during his leave of absence.
BON RETOUR, JO!!! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/XRgEocubuA— Canadiens Montréal (@Canadiens Montréal) 1634168117.0
The game took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, which has an 18,800 seat capacity for hockey games.
Frame worthy stuff 🖼️ #LeafsForever eh, @agotoronto https://t.co/ByQOvyIDLV— Toronto Maple Leafs (@Toronto Maple Leafs) 1634171687.0
Our beloved Montreal Canadiens may have lost their first game 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but they have tons of time to regain their momentum. Their first full-capacity home game is happening on Saturday, October 16 against the New York Rangers.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.