Language Trainers Will Start Working In Some Montreal Restaurants To Help Them With French
There are two new programs to help businesses work and serve customers in French.
French-language trainers will soon start working in various restaurants on the island to teach business owners and staff members the basics of working and serving customers in Molière's mother tongue.
In March 2021, the Government of Quebec granted financial support to the Association des sociétés de développement commercial de Montréal (ASDCM) for the promotion of the French language in local businesses.
The ASDCM is using it to launch two programs, called "Dialogue" and "Image." The first was developed by the Cégep du Vieux-Montréal in order to facilitate oral communication in the work environment, with trainers teaching directly in shops and a phone app to encourage self-learning.
"Learning French will be divided into five themes: basic business French, customer service, communication between employees, promotional communication and living your job in French," explained Mr. Billy Walsh, General Manager of the Association of SDCs in Montreal, in a press release.
In its first phase, "Dialogue" will be deployed in six commercial develoment areas, the Société de développement du boulevard Saint-Laurent (SDBSL), SDC du Quartier latin, SDC rue Saint-Denis, SDC Les Quartiers du Canal, SDC Promenade Wellington, SDC Côte-des- Neiges and the SDC Plaza Saint-Hubert.
"We have developed themes adapted to the realities of restaurant staff and their daily challenges," Cégep du Vieux-Montréal Director of the Continuing Education and Business Department Éric April said.
"We consider restaurant owners of immigrant and English-speaking origins to be a source of wealth for the economic environment and the vitality of commercial arteries in Montreal."
The second program, "Image," will focus on visuals. The ASDCM says all business owners will be able to access it and receive help with the creation of a French-language brand image, including logos, slogans, outdoor displays, menus and social media elements. Participants will get special rates for printing and other services. Interested business owners can apply online.