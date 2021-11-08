News

The OQLF Is Pimping French Alternatives To Internet Lingo Like 'Selfie'

Let's take a mot-clic #égoportrait.

Mary Lane | Dreamstime

Let's take a mot-clic #égoportrait. This November, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) is conducting a campaign to get young Quebecers to use French on social media.

The campaign, entitled Partage ton français, targets teens aged 13 to 17 and includes posters offering French alternatives to common Internet lingo like selfie (égoportrait), binge-watching (visionnement en rafale) and newsfeed (fil d'actualité), among other casual terms relating to fashion, sports and video games.

The OQLF has also designed shareable social media stickers on Giphy that encourage students to "Partage ton amour," "Partage ton exploit," "Partage ton humour," "Partage ton œuvre" and "Partage ton escapade."

High school teachers can also find workshops that challenge students to think about the language they use on social media.

The Partage ton français campaign ends on November 30.

