Ludivine Reding Has STAT Fans Annoyed Over Her On-Screen Character — Here's Why
Viewers aren't holding back when it comes to the Montreal actress.
STAT first hit Quebec television on September 12 on ICI Radio-Canada Télé and has been a smash hit ever since. The series follows the chaos that ensues at St-Vincent Hospital in Montreal — giving off a major Grey's Anatomy feel with a Quebecois twist. Despite the TV show being a success, fans aren't loving everyone on it.
Ludivine Reding, who plays the role of nurse Sophia St-Jean, has certainly not had it easy since the start of the show. While the Montreal actress is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously appeared on the show Fugueuse, Reding has been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism concerning her role on STAT.
Following her altercation with a patient's boyfriend, Jonathan Chouinard, which resulted in St-Jean being physically assaulted, her character is now suspected to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The condition has led Sophia to act more impulsively, so much so that she attacked her on-screen love interest, Jacob Faubert. Her character's on-screen behaviour has left a bad taste in many viewers' mouths and fans of the show aren't afraid to say it.
In a recent post shared on the show's official Facebook page, many viewers left comments dissecting Reding's acting abilities. Here's what they had to say:
"I don't like her as an actress in this series. Her role is not mature enough for this show. I like the actress but not this role."
"I really like the show and the actors are all credible in their roles except her. Sorry, that's my opinion."
"As much as I love this actress in Fugueuse, she annoys me but she is a good actress."
"I love this actress but I also think that her role is not mature enough."
"I stopped watching the show. I didn't get on board — she and her role ruined it for me."
"This actress Ludivine Reding is very pretty but her diction and pronunciation are deficient. It seems to me that in theatre schools and conservatories, it is rigorous training in the language of acting. This is not a negative, it is an observation. There is certainly room for improvement."
When it came to many of the comments that were cringing over the actress' on-screen behaviour, STAT stepped in and cleared things up.
"It is the dramatic framework of the character. She lacks maturity because before her attack she took everything on her shoulders. Her world falls apart, and she escapes and tries to minimize what happens to her. But you are right, she is immature compared to the rest of her colleagues."
