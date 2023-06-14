Montreal's Legendary Moishes Steakhouse Is Back & Ready To Carve A New Chapter (PHOTOS)
One of the city's oldest restaurants has a new home in Square Victoria.
As the proverbial saying goes, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder." That couldn't be more apt for Montrealers who've longed for the unique blend of nostalgic cuisine served up by the city's iconic Moishes Steakhouse.
After a hiatus of three years, Moishes is turning the heat back on in its new, palatial home in Square Victoria.
Initially founded by Moishe Lighter in 1938, the steakhouse had to shut down temporarily due to the pandemic in 2020. A $5 million investment later, the reimagined Moishes is poised to make its comeback, holding true to its roots while adding a modern twist.
The entrance to the new Moishes location with a floor-to-ceiling mural by Jason Wasserman.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
From the moment you step inside, the nostalgia of the old Moishes wraps around you like a warm embrace. The lush red velvet seating, the friendly coat check, and the cordial service immediately transport you back to the original restaurant.
However, the familiar setting has been modernized with cascading plants adorning the bar, hardwood floors replacing the soft carpet, and floor-to-ceiling windows bathing the space in natural light.
The new establishment, divided into four distinct spaces, aims to recreate the ambiance of the original location. Each area, including a bar, two dining rooms, and a private dining area, was designed in collaboration with local artists to evoke Moishes' rich history and traditions.
"We've preserved original pieces, such as the chandeliers and butcher's scales, and incorporated sustainable materials into the chic, minimalist decor," said Patty Xenos, president and creative director at PXDI, who revamped the space. She previously worked with Leonard Lighter, son of Moishes' founder, on the renovation of the dining institution in 2011.
The dining room has chandeliers from the original location and windows into the kitchen.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
At the entrance, customers are greeted by an intricate mural by Jason Wasserman that traces Moishes' journey through the ages. The bar area showcases the onyx from the original bar, while photographs by David Leonard Sidaway and a historic map of Montreal from the National Archives adorn the first dining room.
The second dining room hosts temporary collections from the Canada Council Art Bank, while the private dining room showcases a bespoke piece by acclaimed Montreal artist André Monet.
But, of course, the heart of Moishes is its robust, delectable menu, a symphony of flavours conducted masterfully by Chef Murteza Talu.
The new Moishes bar and two rooms behind.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
The new menu holds true to its legacy, with meat offerings remaining as the star of the show. A standout is the 12-hour smoked, 48-hour sous vide beef short rib — the meat's tenderness is amplified by the creamy polenta.
The spicy beef tartare served on a crouton with manchego cheese and the creamy, flavourful wagyu beef are testaments to Moishes' commitment to serving up only the highest-quality cuts.
But Moishes isn't only about meat. Seafood lovers will be thrilled with the smoked, soft octopus salad and zesty salmon carpaccio topped with caviar.
For those seeking lighter options, the zucchini fritters on sour cream bring back the flavour of its famed Montecarlo potatoes, while the Moishes salad, brimming with fresh bocconcini, walnut crunch, and a hint of onion acidity, is the perfect companion to protein-centric dishes.
Drinks and a beef rib canape. Right: Shrimp cocktail. @sofsilva.mtl | Instagram, @w.princetagram | Instagram
"Moishes is one of Montreal's oldest culinary institutions still in operation today, thanks to an offering whose quality has never wavered," said Jean Bédard, president and CEO of the Grandio Group. The group behind the La Cage Brasserie Sportive restaurant chain is now at the helm of the legendary steakhouse.
"It's a unique story of courageous, authentic and passionate immigrant entrepreneurs who celebrate their roots but are even prouder to be Montrealers," said Bédard.
The new Moishes, much like the illuminated maps adorning its walls, charts its own path while honouring its roots. With its careful blending of the past and the future, it continues to redefine Montreal's dining landscape.
It's a testament to the enduring magic of Moishes; no matter the location, the legend lives on.
Moishes Reopening
When: Reopens June 14
Where: 1001, rue du Square-Victoria