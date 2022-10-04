Montreal Has A New Ephemeral Spa & It's The Perfect Spot To Unwind Downtown
One relaxation experience will make you feel like you're floating. 😮
Everyone deserves a little 'me time' after a long day of work, but even just a rejuvenating break during an intense shift can help you reset. If you're looking to spoil yourself with some quick relaxation right in the heart of downtown, you can visit the ephemeral Strom Nordic Spa at Montreal's Palais des congrès.
You won't find baths or saunas at this new establishment, but the original treatments can help you shed stress — and at the very least you'll discover some new relaxation techniques.
The spa offers a guided meditation program on interactive tablets. It's also dotted with large suspended chairs, so you can sit back, close your eyes and escape to wherever your imagination takes you.
You can also experiment with two unusual and rapid treatments that cost $15 each.
The first option 'Luminous-meditation' lasts 15 minutes and consists in meditating on an infrared chair while wearing a mask that stimulates your eyes with visuals. It is said to promote sweating and increase your heart rate, as well as improve your blood and lymphatic circulation.
Alternatively, you can rest for 10 minutes on a heated water mattress that envelops your whole body and will make you feel like you're floating in the air.
On top of that, a guided meditation should help you ease both your mind and body. According to the spa, this treatment called 'Zerobody' is good for people suffering from a lack of focus or insomnia.
Strom Nordic Spa is open until spring 2023 and a perfect spot to relax indoors as the days get colder in the coming months.
Storm Nordic Spa At Palais Des Congrès De Montréal
Cost: $15
When: Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend hours vary depending on traffic. The ephemeral spa will be open until spring 2023.
Where: 1001, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle