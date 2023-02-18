This Montreal Spa Was Just Named One Of The Best In The World
Who's in need of some much-deserved rest and relaxation?
Montreal never fails to disappoint. From world-renowned restaurants and remarkable hotels, all the way to Montreal spas that are ideal for getting some much-needed rest and relaxation and there's one, in particular, you might want to check out.
If you've got your eyes set on a day of pure bliss, you can venture on over to none other than the Guerlain Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal for what can only be described as the ultimate spa experience. In fact, it was recently named one of the best spas in the world.
@mikechaar
The Guerlain Spa @ the Four Seasons Montréal is next level 💆🏻♂️✨ #spaday #massage #fourseasons #montreal #mtl #guerlainspa #fyp
Forbes Travel Guide announced the winners of the 2023 Star Awards, which recognizes the best of the best in the spa, hotel and restaurant industry, and when it comes to the crème de la crème of spas across the globe, the Guerlain Spa at the Four Seasons is a must-try, Forbes says.
The travel magazine sends out secret agents...okay, not actual secret agents but "highly trained inspectors," who follow an objective inspection process with over 900 criteria when visiting a facility or experiencing a service.
"Our global team of inspectors are anonymous at all times, so they have the same experience as a typical guest," Forbes stated.
Guerlain Spa at the Four Seasons Montreal
Where: Four Seasons Montreal — 1440, rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This luxury spa is nothing short of an oasis. With outstanding services and a stunning interior, you're bound to leave here feeling rested and rejuvenated.