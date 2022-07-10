Montreal Has Opened A Mini Public Pool In A Shipping Container
Take a dip in salt water to cool off this summer. 🏊
Montreal's Ville-Marie borough has opened a new kind of public pool, one built in a shipping container and filled with salt water. La Piscinette is a temporary installation in Jos-Montferrand Park, at the corner of rue du Havre and rue Sainte-Catherine Est, aimed at helping residents beat the heat.
The area is known as a heat island that gets extra hot during the summer months due to reduced tree coverage and high concentration of concrete.
The pilot project offers an urban oasis with the rectangular mini pool able to accommodate up to 20 people at a time who want to take a dip under the watchful eye of a lifeguard. The pool deck is framed by hammocks lined up in the shade on one side.
A ramp leads to the the shipping container pool on the left of the site, while on the right there's a volleyball court and picnic area.@w.princetagram | Instagram
The site offers a wheelchair and stroller ramp to the pool terrasse, although the water is not universally accessible.
Anyone stepping into the pool must wash their feet first. Diving or jumping into the pool is not allowed, neither is eating or drinking in the pool area.
Children under seven must be accompanied by someone 16 or older to access the pool area, while kids under five are only allowed into the water with a guardian holding their hand.
Outside of the pool, there is a picnic area, volleyball court, and bathroom. The lounging section features Adirondack chairs and picnic tables, some placed under trees and umbrellas to offer a break from the sun.
A games box including volleyballs, rackets, shovels, and buckets for playing in the sand. Another bin has books board games stocked by local libraries.
La Piscinette has musical programming in store on Mondays and Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on weekends.
La Piscinette
When: Open every day, 12 to 5 p.m.
Where: 2560 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East
Cost: Free
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible.