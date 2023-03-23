Montreal MURAL Fest Will Include Artwork 'On' Mount Royal & A 'Reinvention' Of Graffiti Granny
MURAL is back! Here's what we know so far.
Popular Montreal festival MURAL will return to the city between June 8 and 18 and big things are already in the works. Organizers have released the first roster of participating artists and teased some of their grand plans, including "a gigantic ephemeral work" on a lawn somewhere on Mount Royal and a "reinvention" of the famous "Graffiti Granny."
That mural, by artist production company A’shop, on the corner of boulevard Saint-Laurent and avenue des Pins has become a fixture since its installation in 2013. Local street and digital artist collective Projet TYXNA will be revisiting the work for the upcoming edition of MURAL. According to a 2022 announcement from the city, Projet TYXNA will preserve Granny's "main character" while "[reinterpreting]" and "[refreshing]" it.
French artist Saype will create the pop-up work on Mount Royal.
The festival says other large-scale works this year will come from artists OSGEMEOS of Brazil, Cleon Peterson and Lauren YS of the U.S., and Tima of Morocco. A "huge inflatable work" by birdO of Toronto will rise at the MURAL concert grounds.
Spanish artist Isaac Cordal will work on a different scale, setting up "miniature installations." Additional sculpture work will include a piece made from recycled detritus by Portuguese artist Bordalo II, an "impactful metal sculpture" by artist JUNKO, "illusionist works" by Montreal's Roadsworth, and so-far-undefined "installations" by Lithuanian artist Egle Zvirblyte.
Zvirblyte will also create a mural. Other murals will come from artists Kezna Dalz of Montreal, Alex Bacon and Shalak Attack of Toronto.
The complete MURAL 2023 program is still forthcoming. But information about each artist is on the festival website.