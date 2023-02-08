Montreal Is Hosting A 'Japan Week' This Spring & There Will Be A Shiba Inu Dog Party

There were 150 dogs at last year's doggy party!

Two people pet a Shiba Inu dog during Japan Week Montreal 2022. Right: Four people at the opening of Japan Week Montreal 2022.

Fans of dogs, anime, manga, Japanese food and all things kawaii rejoice! Montreal's Japan Week will be back for a third edition from May 8 to 14. This year again, you can expect tons of food, shopping opportunities, art and activities during the week-long celebration of local Japanese culture and businesses organized by the team behind the street food festival YATAI MTL and RAMEN RAMEN.

"Japan Week highlights the best your city has to offer in connection with Japan in order to celebrate and discover the richness of this fascinating country," organizers wrote in a press release.

Restaurateurs, vendors, and artists hoping to participate can sign up through an online form until March 15, though this does not guarantee your participation in the festival.

On top of all that, the popular Shiba and Akita dog gathering will also be back on May 13, and anyone can go for free and enjoy some cuteness overload.

According to the Facebook event, there were nearly 150 Shiba and Akita at the gathering last year.

Get the essential details on the festival and the dog event below.

Montreal Japan Week 2023

When:

  • Japan Week 2023: From May 8 to 14, 2023
  • Shiba and Akita gathering: May 13 at 2 p.m. (postponed to May 14 in case of rain)
Where: TBC

