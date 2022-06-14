4 New Montreal Murals Of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood & Robin Were Just Unveiled (PHOTOS)
"They're watching over our city, the same way they watch over Gotham."
There's no bat signal required to call these heroes to Montreal! Warner Bros. Games has revealed four massive murals across the city, featuring the characters you can play in its brand new Gotham Knights video game that launches this fall. The heroes from the DC Comics franchise include Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, whose large-scale likenesses were all interpreted by local street artists and produced by LNDMRK, the agency behind MURAL Festival.
"The release of Gotham Knights marks a major milestone for our studio, which we wanted to celebrate in a big way," said WB Games Montreal Studio Director Stéphane Roy.
The murals are within walking distance of each other and will remain on display until June 2023.
Batman's popular sidekick Robin looks down from the Plateau intersection of Roy and Saint-Denis. He was painted by Kevin Ledo, the Montreal artist behind the Léonard Cohen mural on Saint-Dominique Street.
Robin wears a black eye mask looking toward St-Denis with a green swirl around him.Courtesy of WB Games Montreal.
Montreal illustrator Jonathan Bergeron painted Nightwing at the intersection of Cartier and Marie-Anne. Nightwing was Batman’s protégé, and the first Robin, who decided to become a hero on his own terms.
Nightwing scowls down on the street with 'Gotham Knights' written underneath in graffiti lettering. Other characters from the game peer out of the right of the mural.Courtesy of WB Games Montreal.
Artist MORT added Red Hood to the side of a building at Saint-Urbain and Villeneuve. The character is a resurrected anti-hero with a dark past.
Red Hood in a red and pink mask with a bat on it sits above a shop entrance at St-Urbain.Courtesy of WB Games Montreal.
Muralist duo Lacey and Layla painted Batgirl where de la Visitation meets La Fontaine, just steps away from the studio where the characters were brought to life in WB's video game.
Batgirl holds a baton in front of a red moon on one side and an illuminated clock tower on the other.Courtesy of WB Games Montreal.
"Seeing these characters come to life on the walls of Montreal, where our studio worked on them is a source of pride for us. We're delighted to see them mingle with the cultural and artistic life of the city," said Gotham Knights Creative Director Patrick Redding.
"It's like they're watching over our city, the same way they watch over Gotham."
WB Games Montreal has been operating in Montreal for over a decade. Founded in 2010, the studio is well-known for its popular game Batman™: Arkham Origins.
Its new flagship project, Gotham Knights, is an open-world third-person action RPG that features members of the Batman family, who are reeling from the hero's death and must step into his role as the Dark Knight. Players solve mysteries connected to the darkest chapters in the city's history and must defeat notorious villains in epic showdowns. The game is slated for release on October 25.