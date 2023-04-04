The Montreal Jazz Festival Has Unveiled Its 2023 Lineup Including Its Free Shows
Here's what to expect.🎶
The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (FIJM; Montreal Jazz Festival) has released its 2023 lineup. Attendees can expect a 10-day extravaganza "jam packed with gems" says festival programming director Maurin Auxéméry.
"It sounds cliché in the festival world, but it's worth saying because it's so true: we are incredibly proud to present a truly balanced program," he said in a press release.
"Jazz from the 21st century is changing and mutating, drawing on other musical styles, and our programming reflects this refreshing change. Jazz lovers are becoming more diversified, new generations are tuning in, and we couldn't be happier."
Organizers say jazz will be "more prominent than ever" for the 43rd edition of the renowned event, with "many established artists" making their FIJM debut.
The full lineup includes over 100 acts. Among the headliners are George Benson, Melody Gardot, Buddy Guy, Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Robert Plant and Alison Krause. The festival programming team also highlights the participation of BADBADNOTGOOD, Jean-Michel Blais, Anouar Brahem, Christine and the Queens, Ukrainian group DakhaBrakha, the Hermanos Gutiérrez, Samara Joy, Natalia Lafourcade, Endea Owens, Danielle Ponder, Thundercat, and Chucho Valdés.
Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.
But there will also be free shows at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day of the festival. Participating artists include CARRTOONS & Friends, Theon Cross, Naïssam Jalal, Oscar Jerome, Gentiane MG, Mali Obomsawin, Elise Trouw, and Brandee Younger.
Vance Joy will also give a free-to-attend performance on Sunday, July 2.
Get a summary of the details below.
Montreal Jazz Festival 2023
Tickets: set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6
Where: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal
When: June 29 to July 8, 2023