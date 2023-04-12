Montreal Police Say A Man Was Found Dead In A Westmount Park Early Wednesday
He was in his sixties.
Staff Writer
Apr 12, 2023, 1:18 PM
Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Montreal police received a call reporting an unconscious man in a Westmount park near rue Sherbrooke. The man, who was in his early sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to media relations officer Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The SPVM doesn't consider there to be any signs of criminal activity, so they are not currently investigating the death. The coroner's office, for their part, are looking into determining the cause of death.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.