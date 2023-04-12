Montreal Police Say A Man Was Found Dead In A Westmount Park Early Wednesday

He was in his sixties.

A Streetview photograph of the park where a man's body was discovered early Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Montreal police received a call reporting an unconscious man in a Westmount park near rue Sherbrooke. The man, who was in his early sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to media relations officer Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The SPVM doesn't consider there to be any signs of criminal activity, so they are not currently investigating the death. The coroner's office, for their part, are looking into determining the cause of death.

