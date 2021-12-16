Montreal Police Shot & Killed A Man After He Allegedly Charged At Them
Police were responding to a 911 call concerning a man with a sharp object.
Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a police shooting in Montreal on Thursday afternoon. According to preliminary details, officers fired at a man after he allegedly charged at them.
After getting hit with at least one bullet, the man was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The BEI's summary states that authorities received a 911 call after 1:00 p.m. concerning a man who had allegedly "attacked people with a sharp object." Officers were dispatched to a residential building on rue des Érables in the borough of Lachine.
No other information was made available.
Montreal police would not offer a comment on the incident.
A CTV report suggests that police shot at the man as many six times, but the BEI has not confirmed this detail.
