A Police Chase In Montreal Ended In A Car Accident That Killed 2 Teens
According to reports, the vehicle careened off an overpass.
A routine traffic stop took a turn for the worst on Friday morning, ending with a car accident that killed two teenagers.
According to a preliminary incident report from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were trying to stop a vehicle going south on Autoroute 15 at 2:20 a.m. Friday.
The driver allegedly refused to stop and police say they later lost sight of the car.
The vehicle wreck was ultimately found on Autoroute 15 North near rue Sherbrooke, the BEI report states. Both occupants, two males aged 16 and 18, were pronounced dead.
The BEI has launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the accident.
Reports suggest that the vehicle careened off an overpass and crashed onto the highway below.
There is no other information available at the moment.