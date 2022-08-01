Montreal's Film Noir au Canal Festival Unveiled Its Next Free Movie Screening
Film Noir au Canal, Montreal's festival of classic hard-boiled thrillers, continues Sunday, August 7, with a screening of Robert Aldrich's 1955 film Kiss Me Deadly.
The screening (with the original English audio and French subtitles) will begin at 8:30 p.m. in Square Saint-Patrick, between the Lachine Canal and rues Wellington and Saint-Patrick in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.
Attendees can bring their own snacks, chairs and blankets and set up on the ground.
Beginning at 7 p.m., festival-goers can enjoy a mood-setting performance by trumpeter Bertrand Margelidon. Cinémathèque québécoise Director Marcel Jean will also give a preface to the film before it begins.
The movie is based on the novel by Mickey Spillane and stars Ralph Meeker and Cloris Leachman (!). See the delightfully ridiculous trailer below.
Kiss Me Deadly follows Rear Window, Le jour se lève and I soliti ignoti in the Film Noir au Canal lineup.
Festival organizers are only releasing titles in the week following each screening, but they have dropped some hints about what attendees might expect from the rest of the season.
A "a French film masterpiece" will follow Kiss Me Deadly on August 14. And, as has become tradition, the festival will conclude with a neo-noir film on August 21.
Film Noir au Canal is just one of the events with free outdoor movie screenings in Montreal this summer. Cinéma sous les étoiles will put on documentary screenings in parks across the city through August. CINEMANIA is also screening movies from its 2021 edition.
Finally, Cin'Hoch de l'été is taking over the parking lot next to an Hochelaga Dairy Queen with family-friendly movies (including Encanto on August 5) on Fridays until August 26.