What To Expect At The Lachine Canal Free Film Noir Movie Screenings This Summer
More details are out.
Film noir au Canal, a festival of dark hard-boiled dramas, is returning for the first time in three years with free movie screenings along the Lachine Canal this summer. Since MTL Blog first reported on its comeback, organizers have released a few more details about the highly-anticipated event.
Like previous editions, Film noir au Canal 2022 will take place in Square Saint-Patrick, a park between the canal and rue Wellington in Pointe-Saint-Charles. Live musical performances and presentations by genre experts will set the mood as attendees set up in the shadow of the rusting bridges and brick edifices of the former industrial corridor.
As organizers put it: "in the middle of silos and industrial buildings, the crime film festival can hardly dream of a better atmosphere."
Screenings will begin at dusk.
There will be six in total on Sundays between July 17 and August 21. In an effort to build suspense, festival organizers will only reveal each week's movie in the days leading up to the screening date.
The first movie will be revealed in June on the festival's social media pages. The Film noir au Canal program is "carefully selected by a team of film enthusiasts" and is "sure to include all types of crime films," organizers said in a press release.
Past screenings have included Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and Henri-Georges Clouzot's Quai des Orfèvres.
It has become a tradition for the festival to end with a neo-noir film, like David Lynch's Mulholland Drive or Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.
The screenings are free to watch but attendees are nevertheless encouraged to make a donation.