Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lachine canal

What To Expect At The Lachine Canal Free Film Noir Movie Screenings This Summer

More details are out.

Senior Editor
Film noir au Canal attendees watch a film noir movie in Square Saint-Patrick.

Film noir au Canal attendees watch a film noir movie in Square Saint-Patrick.

Annie St-Amant via Film Noir au Canal - Montréal | Facebook

Film noir au Canal, a festival of dark hard-boiled dramas, is returning for the first time in three years with free movie screenings along the Lachine Canal this summer. Since MTL Blog first reported on its comeback, organizers have released a few more details about the highly-anticipated event.

Like previous editions, Film noir au Canal 2022 will take place in Square Saint-Patrick, a park between the canal and rue Wellington in Pointe-Saint-Charles. Live musical performances and presentations by genre experts will set the mood as attendees set up in the shadow of the rusting bridges and brick edifices of the former industrial corridor.

As organizers put it: "in the middle of silos and industrial buildings, the crime film festival can hardly dream of a better atmosphere."

Screenings will begin at dusk.

There will be six in total on Sundays between July 17 and August 21. In an effort to build suspense, festival organizers will only reveal each week's movie in the days leading up to the screening date.

The first movie will be revealed in June on the festival's social media pages. The Film noir au Canal program is "carefully selected by a team of film enthusiasts" and is "sure to include all types of crime films," organizers said in a press release.

Past screenings have included Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and Henri-Georges Clouzot's Quai des Orfèvres.

It has become a tradition for the festival to end with a neo-noir film, like David Lynch's Mulholland Drive or Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.

The screenings are free to watch but attendees are nevertheless encouraged to make a donation.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...