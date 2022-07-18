Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Montreal Outdoor Movie Theatre Next To A Dairy Queen Is Showing 'Encanto' In August

"Encanto" and ice cream date?🍦

Senior Editor
Cin'Hoch de l'été.

Cin'Hoch de l'été.

Hochelaga

We don't talk about Bruno, but we have to talk about this Montreal date opportunity. Cin'Hoch de l'été, a seasonal outdoor movie theatre in the parking lot of a Hochelaga Dairy Queen, is back this summer with some enticing titles, including, on August 5, Disney's hit animated musical Encanto, dubbed in French.

The adjacent Dairy Queen is open until 10 p.m., so moviegoers can grab a cone, cup or Blizzard before watching the film — an equally delicious spectacle of sensuous animation and Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned show tunes — from the comfort of their own fold-out chairs.

Already in July, the Cin'Hoch de l'été has screened the French-language version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as local classics Dans une galaxie près de chez vous and L'arracheuse de temps.

Other upcoming screenings include Menteur on July 29, La chute de l'empire américain on August 12, Maria on August 19, and, to close the season, Starbuck on August 26.

The outdoor theatre is just one of the events that promoters hope will draw visitors to Hochelaga this summer.

Also coming to the East End neighbourhood are a massive 12-block street sale, a grand finale for the summer pedestrianization of rue Ontario, from September 1 to 4; an artisan market, billed as the largest of its kind in the area, on rue Sainte-Catherine east of rue Bourbonnière between August 6 and 7; and the unveiling of two new murals, the first part of a forthcoming parcours artistique, on August 6.

Get the deets on the Encanto screening below.

Encanto at Cin'Hoch de l'été

Daiy Queen sign.Daiy Queen sign.Hochelaga

Price: Free

Where: Dairy Queen, 4545, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC

When: August 5, 2022

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...