A Montreal Outdoor Movie Theatre Next To A Dairy Queen Is Showing 'Encanto' In August
"Encanto" and ice cream date?🍦
We don't talk about Bruno, but we have to talk about this Montreal date opportunity. Cin'Hoch de l'été, a seasonal outdoor movie theatre in the parking lot of a Hochelaga Dairy Queen, is back this summer with some enticing titles, including, on August 5, Disney's hit animated musical Encanto, dubbed in French.
The adjacent Dairy Queen is open until 10 p.m., so moviegoers can grab a cone, cup or Blizzard before watching the film — an equally delicious spectacle of sensuous animation and Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned show tunes — from the comfort of their own fold-out chairs.
Already in July, the Cin'Hoch de l'été has screened the French-language version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as local classics Dans une galaxie près de chez vous and L'arracheuse de temps.
Other upcoming screenings include Menteur on July 29, La chute de l'empire américain on August 12, Maria on August 19, and, to close the season, Starbuck on August 26.
The outdoor theatre is just one of the events that promoters hope will draw visitors to Hochelaga this summer.
Also coming to the East End neighbourhood are a massive 12-block street sale, a grand finale for the summer pedestrianization of rue Ontario, from September 1 to 4; an artisan market, billed as the largest of its kind in the area, on rue Sainte-Catherine east of rue Bourbonnière between August 6 and 7; and the unveiling of two new murals, the first part of a forthcoming parcours artistique, on August 6.
Get the deets on the Encanto screening below.
Encanto at Cin'Hoch de l'été
Daiy Queen sign.Hochelaga
Price: Free
Where: Dairy Queen, 4545, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
When: August 5, 2022