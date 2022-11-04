Montreal Traffic Is Gonna Be Hellish This Weekend & Officials Want You To Avoid These Areas
Good luck getting to and from the South Shore this weekend. Mobilité Montréal, the metro area traffic management agency, is once again warning of "major" disruptions that could make Montreal traffic hellish this weekend, November 4 to 6. The organization is asking drivers to avoid some areas as a result.
In addition to the three-year partial closure of the Louis Hyppolite-La Fontaine Tunnel, closures on Route 132, on the Victoria Bridge and in the Saint-Pierre Interchange could make it difficult to travel between parts of the island and South Shore suburbs. Highway 40 will also be partially closed in the West Island.
Map highlighting locations of major construction and closures in the Montreal-area highway network.Mobilité Montréal
Between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday in Brossard, parts of Route 132, including exits to the Samuel de Champlain Bridge, will be closed to make way for deconstruction work on the old Champlain Bridge.
Map highlighting locations of major construction and closures on Route 132.Mobilité Montréal
The eastbound section will be completely closed between exit 53 and the next entrance from the service road, an approximately 1.5-kilometre stretch. The westbound section will be closed for an approximately 2.4-kilometre stretch, between exit 76 and the next entrance.
Meanwhile, on the Victoria Bridge, there will be only one lane open. Over the weekend, from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, traffic on the single lane will go towards Montreal. Thereafter, until the end of November, the lane will be open every day towards Montreal from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., then switch directions and serve southbound traffic until 5 a.m. the next day.
Map highlighting locations of major construction and closures in the Saint-Pierre Interchange.Mobilité Montréal
Further west in the Saint-Pierre Interchange, the exit from Route 138 east (serving traffic coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 west will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Furthermore, only one lane of the eastbound section of Route 138 between rue Clément and the Interchange (about 260 metres) will be open from 7 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Map highlighting locations of major construction and closures on Highway 40.Mobilité Montréal
And in the West Island, the eastbound section of Highway 40 will be closed between exit 41 (toward boulevard des Anciens-Combattants in Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue) and the next entrance from the service road (about 1.8 kilometres) from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
More locally in Montreal, rue Saint-Patrick in the Sud-Ouest will see its eastbound lanes close after rue Irwin from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, and avenue Viger in Ville-Marie will completely close between rues Berri and Saint-Denis from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
