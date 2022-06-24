Montrealer Bennedict Mathurin Was Drafted Into The NBA & Wore Family Pictures On Stage
Congrats, Bennedict!!
A star is born. The Indiana Pacers selected Montrealer Bennedict Mathurin to join their team during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday. Mathurin was the sixth pick overall.
According to ESPN, the 6'6" 20-year-old grew up in Montreal to parents from Haiti.
He went on to attend the NBA Academy Latin American in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, the first Canadian to do so.
Mathurin's sister and mother attended the draft with him.
"Family is everything for me," he said after the event, revealing photos of his sister and brother, who is deceased, stitched inside his suit jacket. "Family is my main motivation. It's why I wake up every day and try to be the best."
\u201c"family is everything for me." \n\n@BennMathurin explains the special meaning behind his draft night fit.\u201d— Indiana Pacers (@Indiana Pacers) 1656043083
"I'm extremely proud," Mathurin's sister tearfully told ABC.
\u201cPacer Nation, let\u2019s get it! @Pacers\u201d— Bennedict Mathurin (@Bennedict Mathurin) 1656034038
"I'm so excited to join the team!" Mathurin said in a video shared to the Pacers' social media accounts. "I'm a Pacer man! Let's get to work!"