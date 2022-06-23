Montreal’s Biggest Sneaker Sale Is Happening In Saint-Henri & You Can Find Your Sole Mate
Calling all sneakerheads!
SneakPeak Universe, Montreal's premier sneaker-enthusiast company, is back for another bigger and more exciting year with two dates for its Make It Pop event lined up for the summer.
With countless brands and loads of sneaker enthusiasts, this is the place to be if you're a sneakerhead.
On June 30, the ninth edition of the popular event will take place at Barley Cereal Bar in Saint-Henri. Attendees can browse a curated collection of shows and other urban lifestyle apparel, plus vintage and collectible items.
Visitors are also welcome to bring items from their personal collection to trade with fellow attendees, however, items from vendors can only be purchased.
For the truly talented barterers, you could walk away with something double or even triple what you came in with!
For those looking to give their shoes a little TLC, there will be an expert cleaning service on-site absolutely free of charge.
As for what else will be at the event, a special sneaker-inspired menu will be available.
The fan-favourite HypeCarnival is also back where you can test your carnival skills and try the ultra-challenging HypePong game to win some big prizes, including a brand new pair of Jordan's...Mhm, you read that right!
Speaking of giveaways, the first 100 people in line will receive a special gift.
Another Make It Pop event is planned for later in August, which will mark the tenth edition of the company's signature initiative.
To celebrate, SneakPeak Universe has big plans in the works. "We will continue to unite the community and show how important human connection & interaction is, now more than ever," says Yohan Rebboh, founder of SneakPeak Universe.
"I truly love what I do and having people come up to me in the street telling me how much fun they had at a past event is just the cherry on top."
Make It Pop Sneaker Sale
Price: $10 for admission ($5 if bought online)
When: June 30, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Barley Cereal Bar; 2613, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Experience the biggest sneaker and urban lifestyle event in Montreal to get some new kicks, meet cool people and just bask in this incredible community.