A Huge Ardene Warehouse Sale Is Happening In Montreal & Everything Is $5 Or Less
Upgrade your wardrobe with a few new items!
Ardene is calling your name! With springtime well underway, there's no better time to do some spring cleaning and revamp that wardrobe of yours.
Luckily, the Canadian clothing and accessories store, Ardene is hosting a massive warehouse sale in Montreal where everything is $5 or less. Talk about a bargain, right?
The store opened its doors for the sale back on April 20, 2022, and it is still happening right now on Jean-Talon West.
With countless items still in stock including shoes, t-shirts, dresses, leggings, shorts, camis, pants and loads of accessories and makeup, there is certainly a little something for everyone's taste.
Everything currently on sale at the warehouse event is priced between $1 to $5, so you can definitely spruce up your closet without having to break the bank. New clothes while keeping your wallet happy? Win-win!
The warehouse sale is open Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m — giving you plenty of time to pass by and pick up one or two items (or a bunch more if you're inner fashionista wants to).
The Ardene sale allows you to pop in whenever you would like with no reservation required, however wearing a mask is mandatory inside the store per the company's most recent Facebook post.
Payment can be made with cash, credit, or debit.
Although no end date has been set in place for the sale, you are totally better off snagging some great deals while you can.
Happy shopping!
Ardene Warehouse Sale
Price: $1 to $5 deals
Address: 5255, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
When: Started April 20, 2022
Hours: Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.