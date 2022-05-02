Montreal's 'Free Comic Book Day' Is This Weekend — Here's What You Can Get
May is comics month in Quebec 🦸
Channel your inner geek this weekend at Free Comic Book Day (FCBD). Participating stores across the city will draw fans out on May 7 and 8 with a selection of new releases at no cost. Montrealers can browse nearly two dozen free titles and catch up on the latest releases, while those unfamiliar with the medium can discover something of interest.
Some retailers will also be adding extra sales and activities to the mix. Millenium Comics in the Plateau will offer 25% off on everything in store this weekend, including statues and collectible cards, with half-off bins dropping some prices down to 50 cents a comic. Capitaine Québec in downtown Montreal will host a live auction with speed sales of high-grade key comics, Funko Pop figurines, and Pokémon cards, among other items. There will even be a live stream of the event on Saturday and Sunday. In the Sud Ouest, Crossover Comics is offering 50% off of $50 purchases up until May 6, with storewide sales continuing through the weekend.
"This year FCBD is going to be back to what it was in 2019, where people could come out and have fun," said Capitaine Quebec owner Oscar Yazedjian.
"We'll have free comics for all ages, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Archie, Stranger Things, Dr. Who, and another 20 titles. We want people to bring out their kids. Even if you don't have kids, there's a lot of other stuff to check out in the store. So come out, it's free!"
Both Pokemon and Street Fighter are also on the free comic list.
This year, Marvel's contribution to Free Comic Book Day is a Spiderman release that lays the groundwork for upcoming adventures relating to the 60th-anniversary of the character. Meanwhile, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title is the start of a new series that introduces a villain called Venus and sees the team go up against another mutant group working for the Rat King.
While some comics will be free this weekend, be sure to support your local sellers by buying something as well. You can't go wrong with a suggested read from a shop clerk.