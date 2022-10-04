Montreal's Monthly Food Truck Fest Is Having A BBQ-Themed 2022 Finale On Friday
This is your last chance to sample the offerings (& DJs) at the foodie event this year 🍖🔥
Montreal's favourite food truck festival, Les Premiers Vendredis, is back at the Olympic Park Esplanade for a final 2022 edition on October 7.
After a busy season celebrating First Fridays' 10th anniversary, starting with a tribute to Mexican culture in June, a Brazilian culinary fair in July, a special edition in August at the Old Port and a Vietnamese feast in September, the season will be topped off with a giant barbecue.
There will be about 28 participating food trucks and restaurants at the free-to-attend event, including Seasoned Dreams, Smoking BBQ, Misstacos, Mr. Méchoui, Armandos BBQ, Pizza 900, Churras BBQ, Maquis Yasolo, Moonshine BBQ, Boom'Js, Di Lallo Burger and Les Papi Churros.
In addition to barbecue-themed meals, note that there will also be plenty of other sweet and savoury options, such as poutines, churros, burgers, pastries and more.
Also on-site, you'll find some merchants including Distillery de Montréal and En Canette, as well as the Union of Agricultural Producers' Happy Culture, Ferme Lobes and Les Colibris.
Three DJs will provide a soundtrack for the event at the DJ Truck and on the Belair stage, namely Vanwho, DJ Caron and DJ Vinny Bombay. You can find more details about the upcoming barbecue on the Facebook event page.
This last food truck gathering by Les Premiers Vendredis could be just the right mix of grilled food and good music to start this fall weekend on the right foot.
Les Premiers Vendredis - BBQ Edition
Cost: Free to attend. Food and drinks purchasable on-site.
When: October 7
Where: Olympic Park Esplanade, 4141 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave