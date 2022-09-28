Montreal Is Getting Its First-Ever Ramen Festival With 24 Participating Restaurants
Ramen lovers rejoice! 🍜
Montreal is getting its first-ever ramen food festival next month with 24 participating restaurants. RAMEN RAMEN is set to touch down on October 11 where festivalgoers will be able to taste their way through Montreal with each restaurant introducing a featured ramen dish.
Each dish can then be voted on by the public on the RAMEN RAMEN Facebook page. The restaurant that receives the most likes will take home the People's Choice Award. Additionally, each member of the festival's jury will award their favourite spots at the end of the food fest. How does one become a member of this jury? Asking for a friend.
"RAMEN RAMEN is meant to be a celebration of this new reign and a desire to encourage the development of ramen offerings outside of Japan," Thien Vu Dang, co-director of RAMEN RAMEN said in a news release shared with MTL Blog.
A festival launch party will also take place on October 10 at the Coeur des Sciences de l'UQAM with live music, a whiskey tasting and a ramen kiosk.
Ramen lovers can purchase their RAMEN RAMEN passport for $5 at any participating restaurant or at the launch party. The passport earns you a 10% discount on each featured ramen at participating restos. An online interactive map will be available on the website at the beginning of October.
Here's every Montreal restaurant participating in RAMEN RAMEN 2022:
- Bar MajesThé — 2077 boul. Robert-Bourassa
- Biiru — 1433 rue City Councillors
- Boswell Brasserie — 2407 ave. Mont-Royal E.
- Grenade — 1603 rue Ontario E.
- Hanzo Izakaya — 417 rue Saint-Nicolas
- Hono Ramen — 680 rue Saint-Joseph E.
- Imadake — 4006 rue Ste-Catherine
- Kinton Ramen Carrefour Laval — 2575 boul. Daniel-Johnson
- Kinton Ramen Côte-des-Neigs — 5216 ch. Côte-des-Neiges
- Kinton Ramen Union — 1202 ave. Union
- La Belle Tonki — 1335 rue Baubien E.
- La Bêtise — 6015 rue Saint-Hubert
- La Bêtise St-Bruno — 520 boul. des Promenades
- La Bêtise Verdun — 3807 rue Wellington
- La Cale Pub Zéro Déchet — 6839 rue Saint-Hubert
- NeoTokyo Ramen — 425 rue Viger O.
- Ramen Isshin — 1217 ave. du Mont-Royal E.
- Ramen Nakamichi — 5329 boul. SaintLaurent
- Restaurant de l'ITHQ — 3535 rue Saint-Denis
- Sansotei Ramen Mont-Royal — 1201 ave. Mont-Royal E.
- Sansotei Ramen Ste-Catherine — 370 rue Ste-Catherine O.
- Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop — 1242 rue Bishop
- Tsukuyomi Ramen Mile-End — 5207 boul. Saint-Laurent
- Umami Ramen & Izakaya — 6660 rue Clark
RAMEN RAMEN 2022
Price: $5 for the passport (gives you 10% off each featured ramen dish from participating restaurants)
When:
October 10 — Launch party at Coeur des Sciences (UQAM) — 175 Av. du Président-Kennedy, Montréal, QC
October 11 - October 16 — RAMEN RAMEN festival
