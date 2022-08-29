Montreal Is Hosting A Massive Vegan Festival With Chef Demos & Veggie-Based Vendors
Stay on the cutting veg of cruelty-free eating.
Montreal's Vegan Festival isn't 'beet'ing around the bush when it comes to vegetable-based cuisine. From October 8 to 9, festivalgoers can expect dozens of kiosks with ready-to-eat vegan meals, cooking demonstrations and talks in French and English at the Palais des Congrés. Discussion topics will range from the social and environmental impact of consuming certain foods to the concepts of afro-veganism, sports nutrition and animal rights. The goal of the event is to inspire attendees to pursue a cruelty-free lifestyle.
The face of this year's festival is food blogger Caroline Huard, who also goes by Loounie. Huard has made a name for herself in the Quebec vegan scene by inventing "magic tofu," which she swears can make people who say they don't like the soy stuff actually love it. Huard will give a cooking demonstration of her original recipes at the festival on October 9 at 11 a.m.
Other vegan chefs like Evy Mendes of Cantine Toca Toca will share some of plant-based West African recipes she prepares for her food truck, while Marc-Olivier and Jermy of Vegâteau will make some of the vegan and gluten-free baked goods they serve at their spot in the Plateau.
Guest speakers will also present 45-minute talks. What is Afro-Veganism? by Joe Thomas, the founder of Black Vegans of Toronto and Atiba Farm, will draw connections between the fight against racism and the oppression of animals. Veganic Growing, Homesteading and Farming by Jimmy Videle of La Ferme de l’Aube in Boileau will share how he grows flowers, herbs, vegetables, and fruits without the use of any pesticides or animal fertilizers. Montreal-based criminal lawyer and animal rights specialist Chloé Surprenant will discuss Rights for Farm Animals and the status of animals under Canadian law and what limits, if any, are placed on farmers who exploit animals.
New this year is a discount card for festival goers to try vegan restaurants around the city. Spending $5 will get you exclusive discounts at a number of Montreal-based vegan restaurants for 15 days. The festival is also now zero waste — all plates and utensils will be fully compostable.
So don't be a couch potato, get out there and feast!
Montreal Vegan Festival 2022
When: October 8 & 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Palais des Congrés