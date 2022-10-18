Montreal's Oystermania Festival Starts This Week & You Can Get 12 Oysters + A Drink For $15
There are 11 participating restaurants.🦪
If you live in the 514 and you're obsessed with salt-water mollusks, then there's a foodie event coming to town just for you. From October 20 to 30, seafood lovers can spoil their bellies at a low price thanks to the return of the Oystermania festival.
For the 11th edition, 11 eateries will join the celebration to offer deals on oysters and booze. They are:
- Seasalt
- Osteria MKT
- Greasy Spoon
- LABARAKE Caserne à Manger
- La belle et la barbe (Saint-Hubert)
- HUIS CLOS
- Peacock
- Les Deux Gamins
- Keela
- Palco
- Olynick's (Saint-Sauveur)
The participating restaurants will offer a formula including a dozen oysters and an alcoholic drink for only $15.
Depending on the location, you'll be able to pair your plate of seafood with a beer, a cocktail or a glass of wine.
Seasalt, which will host the festival's opening night on October 20, will also offer a champagne pairing with Veuve Clicquot and a selection of exclusive oysters for $25.
So if you don't want to miss out on these promising deals, check the map of participating restaurants to find the closest to you and make a reservation. Bon appétit!
Oystermania 2022
Cost:
- $15 for a dozen oysters and one alcoholic drink
- $25 for a dozen exclusive oysters and a glass of champagne
When: October 20 to 30, 2022
Where: 10 in the Montreal area and one in Saint-Sauveur