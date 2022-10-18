Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's Oystermania Festival Starts This Week & You Can Get 12 Oysters + A Drink For $15

There are 11 participating restaurants.🦪

Staff Writer
A customer at Bistro Les Deux Gamins. Right: Oysters by Huis Clos in Villeray.

A customer at Bistro Les Deux Gamins. Right: Oysters by Huis Clos in Villeray.

lesdeuxgamins_mtl | Instagram, Huis Clos | Facebook

If you live in the 514 and you're obsessed with salt-water mollusks, then there's a foodie event coming to town just for you. From October 20 to 30, seafood lovers can spoil their bellies at a low price thanks to the return of the Oystermania festival.

For the 11th edition, 11 eateries will join the celebration to offer deals on oysters and booze. They are:

  • Seasalt
  • Osteria MKT
  • Greasy Spoon
  • LABARAKE Caserne à Manger
  • La belle et la barbe (Saint-Hubert)
  • HUIS CLOS
  • Peacock
  • Les Deux Gamins
  • Keela
  • Palco
  • Olynick's (Saint-Sauveur)

The participating restaurants will offer a formula including a dozen oysters and an alcoholic drink for only $15.

Depending on the location, you'll be able to pair your plate of seafood with a beer, a cocktail or a glass of wine.

Seasalt, which will host the festival's opening night on October 20, will also offer a champagne pairing with Veuve Clicquot and a selection of exclusive oysters for $25.

So if you don't want to miss out on these promising deals, check the map of participating restaurants to find the closest to you and make a reservation. Bon appétit!

Oystermania 2022

Cost:

  • $15 for a dozen oysters and one alcoholic drink
  • $25 for a dozen exclusive oysters and a glass of champagne

When: October 20 to 30, 2022

Where: 10 in the Montreal area and one in Saint-Sauveur

Website

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring Montreal
Loading...