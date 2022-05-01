Montreal's Weather Forecast Predicts Ideal Park Hang Temperatures Of Up To 19 C This Week
Get your picnic blankets ready!
It's officially May and the month is starting off with a bang when it comes to the Montreal weather forecast.
To start off this flower-blooming month, Mother Nature is gifting us with some gorgeous weather to help get this year's park hangs started.
According to The Weather Network, the first day of the week is going to be the prettiest with temperatures of 19 C expected to be felt throughout the city — the perfect cure for any Monday blues you may encounter.
Tuesday is only going to be one degree less than the previous day, so really there's no complaining to be expected from anyone who enjoys summer weather.
Wednesday and Saturday will be the coldest days of the week, with 13 C anticipated for the two days.
Thursday, Friday and Sunday are also expected to have some ideal park hang temperatures of 14 and 15 C. You may just need a little blanket or jacket when the sun goes down, but we all know how that goes by now.
The only downfall of this week is that the typical April showers seem to be seeping into May this year, which is why we can expect a little rain every day except Thursday and Sunday. If you're trying to decide which day to spend outside with your favourite people, those two days will probably be your best bet.
Plus on Sunday, 11 hours of sun are expected so you can be out for half the day without getting too chilly!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.