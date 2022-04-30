The Montreal Weather Forecast You Can Expect For The Month Of May
April showers bring May flowers right? 🌸
The Montreal weather has been quite unpredictable in April, so much that we were surprised with 15 centimetres of snow in the middle of spring. Mhm, remember that? Well, it seems as if the Montreal weather forecast is looking up for the month of May.
With spring in full force, and summer less than a month away, Montrealers can finally expect some nice and sunny days this month — I mean the saying does go "April showers bring May flowers" right?
According to The Weather Network, Montreal temperatures are expected to rise throughout the month of May and gosh is it ever about time.
The first week of May will see similar temperatures to what we've been experiencing with days sitting in the 12 and 13 degree Celsius range. Luckily, the first few days are going to be gorgeous.
Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 will reach highs of 18 and 17 degrees respectively.
The city will be hit with some rain come mid-week but skies will remain clear for quite a while after.
Now, the even better news. The second week of May is predicted to have temperatures remain in the 16 to 18 degree Celsius range with sun.
Y'know what that means, right? Shorts, t-shirts, and park weather baby!
As Mother Nature begins to bloom, Montrealers can expect the weather to remain pretty consistent throughout May with historical averages floating around the 18 degree Celsius mark. However, expect even warmer days towards the end of the month.
The Weather Network states that we can expect days as warm as 21 degrees based on past averages, and those days can't come quick enough.
