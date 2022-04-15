Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

More Quebecers Are Consuming Weed (& Society Is Getting Less Uptight About It)

Bonjour-High 🌿💨

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
A Quebec flag waves next to an SQDC sign.

A Quebec flag waves next to an SQDC sign.

Société québécoise du cannabis | Facebook

With 4/20 less than a week away, the Institut de la statistique du Québec has come out with a new study on weed consumption in the province. Residents are not only using cannabis more, but enjoying new ways of consuming it. Social acceptance of the substance has also reportedly grown since legalization in 2018.

Around one in five Quebecers aged 15 and up admit to having used weed during the past year, most reporting a weekly habit (26%). The highest rate of cannabis users is among 21-24 year olds (43%), while 15-17 years olds saw a slight decrease (19%). The overall number of consumers has risen 14% in the past three years.

Traditional smoking methods remain the most common form of consumption (85%), including joints, blunts, spliffs, and bongs, although the popularity of smoke inhalation has waned over time, likely due to consumers having increased access to weed products that can be eaten, drunk, or vaped.

In fact, weed vaping is becoming the most common method of consumption among young people aged 15 to 17 (44%), compared to the 8% to 29% rate among other age groups. Vapes heats cannabis to a level that releases cannabinoids, like THC, and other compounds, in a vapor that's easier on the lungs.

Most Quebec consumers get their cannabis from the SQDC (70%). The number of people still buying from illegal suppliers has dropped to 11% in 2021, down substantially from 32% in 2018.

During the pandemic, a majority of weed users have maintained their habit (72%), while 24% said they had increased use and 3.7% said they had decreased.

Around 63% of Quebecers said it is socially acceptable to occasionally use cannabis for non-medical purposes. That number is up 20% since 2018.

The Institut de la statistique du Québec conducted the study from February to June 2021 among Quebecers aged 15 and over. This is the third such report documenting evolving habits since legalization.

