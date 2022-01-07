Trending Topics

Reminder That SAQ & SQDC Products Can Be Delivered — Here's How It Works

How much does it cost? How long does it take? We answered Qs about getting booze & weed delivered to your door.

@sanrafael71 | Instagram, Kay Ryabitsev | flickr

The announcement that Quebec would start requiring vaccine passports at SAQ and SQDC locations has sparked conversations around access to legal pot and booze in the province.

This feels like a good time to remind Quebecers that you can actually order alcohol and cannabis from the Société des alcools du Québec and Société québécoise du cannabis and get it delivered right to your doorstep. Added bonuses? No waiting in line, no venturing out in the cold weather, no chance of encountering potentially aggressive crowds and a significantly lower chance of catching or spreading COVID-19.

How do I order SAQ and SQDC products for delivery?

Load up a virtual cart on the SAQ website or SQDC website and select the home delivery option.

How long does it take?

The SAQ estimates five to 7 days.

For the SQDC, your order should arrive between one and three working days if you select standard delivery via Canada Post. However, there are also same-day express delivery options for several cities in the Greater Montreal area and the Quebec City / Mauricie region.

How much does it cost?

In addition to the cost of the products, SAQ delivery costs $12 per order.

Standard SQDC delivery is $5 per order while same-day express delivery costs $9 per order.

Any special rules I should know about?

Obviously, you have to be of legal age to purchase these products, which is 18 or older at the SAQ and 21 or older at the SQDC. You'll be asked to provide proof upon delivery.

Also, the maximum amount of cannabis you can buy at once is 30 grams.

