Brands Like Maxi Are Creating Their Own Versions Of Nike's Montreal Bagel Shoes (PHOTOS)
Montrealers need the poutine dunk right now 🤌
Nike's release of the Montreal bagel-themed dunks seems to have been real success, to the extent that the shoes are getting Philadelphia cream cheese socks to pair them with. And now, people are coming up with more food-inspired sneaker designs to represent the city.
The shoe designs are funny (and sometimes appetizing).
The "poutine dunk" by Tastet.ca. Right: the :spaghetti and meatball shoe" by Stefano Faita.tastet.ca | Instagram, sfaita | Instagram
Maxi launched the trend with a model inspired by the iconic Chinese pâté.
Decorated with visuals of corn and ground beef, the shepherd’s pie-themed dunk might not be as sophisticated as the original sneakers, but they made quite an impression on the local grocery retailer's Instagram page.
Tastet.ca replied to Maxi with two of their own designs, honouring local food classics, namely our beloved poutine and Montreal smoked meat.
Food entrepreneur Stefano Faita came up with a a spaghetti and meatball edition.
Pink and white, the dunk also features the well-known Italian hang gesture, replacing Nike's Swoosh, and the concept is just brilliant.
Last but not least, L'Oeufrier shared three breakfast-inspired models, decorated with eggs, coloured Cheerios, bacon and toasted bread. Those sneakers attracted the eyes of some brunch enthusiasts in our city.
No offence to brunch enthusiasts, but that's a bit much right?
Anyway, which pair of dunks would you like to add to your collection? Let us know in the comments and maybe Nike will take note.