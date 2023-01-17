The Montreal Bagel Nikes Are Getting Matching Philadelphia Cream Cheese Socks
"A bagel is nothing without smooth, creamy Philly."
The new Montreal Bagel Dunk Lows from Nike will soon have Philadelphia Cream Cheese socks to make a toes-ty pair. The "schmear socks" come in three flavours — original white, pink strawberry and green-tinged chive — so you can rep your favourite bagel topping with your sesame-styled kicks.
"We’re dropping Philly Schmear Socks, to complete your bagel-inspired ‘fit," the cream cheese company wrote on Instagram.
"A bagel is nothing without smooth, creamy Philly," it continued with shockingly little pushback in the comments from people who enjoy their Montreal bagels plain.
The creamy-looking socks that sport the Philadelphia logo at the ankle aren't out just yet to compliment the "honey-glazed" Montreal-style bagel sneakers.
"Keep your eyes on our IG to find out when they’re dropping and how to get a pair yourself," writes Philadelphia.
Foodie fashionistas who are hungry for the look will just have to wait.