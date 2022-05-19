Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

monkeypox montreal

Officials Report 15 Suspected Monkeypox Cases In Montreal

Plus two others outside the city.

Senior Editor
Montreal Regional Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin

Regional Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin confirmed Thursday morning that there are 17 suspected Monkeypox cases in the Montreal area: 15 in Montreal itself and one each on the South and North Shores. She said all of these individuals are in isolation awaiting lab confirmation of infection.

Many of those individuals are men who have sex with men. They are between the ages of 30 and 55. Reported symptoms include oral and genital ulcerations, fever and headaches. Though Dr. Drouin described the ulcerations as painful, she said the suspected cases in the Montreal area are not severe.

She explained the virus is transmitted through close contact and is not sexually transmitted.

The director asked the public not to panic and assured she does not anticipate sustained community transmission. This is not a disease, she said, that you can get in the store or on public transit.

Public health has sent an alert to physicians asking them to watch for symptoms and report any possible cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

