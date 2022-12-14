Old Montreal's Stunning Café In An Ornate Former Bank Is Hosting A Holiday Market This Weekend
It's probably Montreal's most ornate café.
The Crew Collective & Café, the famous spot located in the ornate hall of a former bank in Old Montreal, is hosting a holiday market this weekend, Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18.
The event will feature 20 local businesses and artisans: Club Castoff Vintage vintage clothing and accessories; painting studio Couleur Idéale; Esser clothing design studio; La Fée Mélisse natural wellness products; Fleuriste Monarque; In Good Hands massage therapy; vintage shop Lavalamping; L.L.Y Atelier jewelry; Mark's Hot Sauce; home decor brand Mayamorphosis; skincare company Ora; essential oil purveyor PALO; 400 pieds de champignons (mushrooms); Penny Royal Creations handmade wood products; Rebel chocolates; vinyl records shop Riks Disks; Studio NO ceramics; Soramek ceramics; leather goods maker Wearshop; and YHY Jewelry.
The interior of Montreal's Crew Collective & Café.Courtesy of Crew Collective & Café
Organizers are also teasing a limited-time holiday menu including beef bourguignon, melted brie and millefeuille pastries.
The café will still be open for regular drink orders too, both sit-in and takeout. Its co-working spaces will be open during the market's run, as well.
The free-to-attend market will be on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Crew Collective & Café Holiday Market
A Crew Café sign inside its building in Old Montreal.
Courtesy of Crew Collective & Café
When: Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 360, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Details: A market in Montreal's most ornate café featuring 20 local vendors and a holiday menu.